Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Shares of CAKE opened at $39.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.92. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $1,084,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 182,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35,408 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth $10,414,230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

