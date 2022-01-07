Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.50.

Several research firms recently commented on CHE.UN. National Bankshares increased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$7.32. The company had a trading volume of 132,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,757. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$6.01 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of C$760.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is -73.71%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

