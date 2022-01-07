Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,061 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 430.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $109.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.26 and a fifty-two week high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

