Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Position Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 952,218 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $93,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,873,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,619,000 after purchasing an additional 251,784 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 743.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 21,345 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at about $3,262,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 20.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $109.56 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.26 and a 1 year high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.