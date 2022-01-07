Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.91. Chewy has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,644.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star acquired 26,878 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,642.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,576 shares of company stock valued at $17,574,834. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,351,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,283,000 after purchasing an additional 184,226 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chewy by 426.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,038 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,801,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,694,000 after purchasing an additional 377,614 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after purchasing an additional 510,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

