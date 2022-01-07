Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:REFI)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc (NASDAQ:REFI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note issued on Sunday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on REFI. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:REFI opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $17.53.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc is based in CHICAGO.

