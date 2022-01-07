Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading Down 2.7%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 14,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,562,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHS shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $604.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.1% during the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

