China Jinmao Holdings Group (OTC:FRSHY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Jinmao Holdings Group (OTC:FRSHY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

China Jinmao Holdings Group stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. China Jinmao Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for China Jinmao Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jinmao Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.