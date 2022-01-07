China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,576,900 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the November 30th total of 19,387,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,858.4 days.

SNPMF stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $0.63.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.