China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Short Interest Update

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the November 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CNCT stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. China Teletech has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc is an investment holding company. It does not have any business operations. The company explores opportunities to acquire business in both China and the rest of the world. China Teletech Holding was founded on March 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

