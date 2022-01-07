Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,188 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.44% of Choice Hotels International worth $31,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 530.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,265,000 after buying an additional 33,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

CHH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.22.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $154.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.63. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.11 and a 52 week high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.