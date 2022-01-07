Christopher Campbell Purchases 258,068 Shares of Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) Stock

Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) insider Christopher Campbell bought 258,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$69,420.29 ($49,942.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get Academies Australasia Group alerts:

Academies Australasia Group Company Profile

Academies Australasia Group Limited provides training and education services in Australia and Singapore. The company primarily offers English language, senior high school, Singapore government school preparatory certificate, diploma, advanced diploma, and bachelor and master degree courses. It operates 18 licensed colleges offering approximately 150 qualifications.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Academies Australasia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academies Australasia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.