Christopher Mackay Acquires 50,000 Shares of MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.90 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$145,000.00 ($104,316.55).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Christopher Mackay acquired 535,447 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.92 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of A$1,563,505.24 ($1,124,823.91).

On Friday, December 10th, Christopher Mackay acquired 266,367 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$85,237.44 ($61,321.90).

On Friday, November 26th, Christopher Mackay acquired 310,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$102,300.00 ($73,597.12).

On Friday, November 19th, Christopher Mackay acquired 230,658 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.92 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of A$673,521.36 ($484,547.74).

On Friday, November 12th, Christopher Mackay acquired 73,176 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.73 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of A$126,667.66 ($91,127.81).

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Christopher Mackay acquired 45,906 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.85 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of A$130,832.10 ($94,123.81).

On Thursday, October 28th, Christopher Mackay bought 234,547 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.92 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of A$684,877.24 ($492,717.44).

On Friday, October 22nd, Christopher Mackay bought 372,942 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.93 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of A$1,092,720.06 ($786,129.54).

On Friday, October 15th, Christopher Mackay bought 125,435 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.92 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of A$366,270.20 ($263,503.74).

On Thursday, October 7th, Christopher Mackay bought 676,825 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.60 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of A$1,759,745.00 ($1,266,003.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 14.76 and a quick ratio of 14.76.

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

