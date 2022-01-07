CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Announces $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.
NASDAQ CHSCO opened at $28.34 on Friday. CHS has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43.
CHS Company Profile
