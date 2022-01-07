Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Church & Dwight worth $36,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.90.

NYSE:CHD opened at $102.71 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.01.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,466,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

