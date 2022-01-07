Cigna (NYSE:CI) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.86% from the company’s previous close.

CI has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.21.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $227.54 on Wednesday. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

