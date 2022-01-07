Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14. Cimpress reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average is $90.37. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimpress by 125.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress during the third quarter worth $1,658,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Cimpress by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.