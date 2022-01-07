Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.50 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $64.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $57.40 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 222,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 15.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

