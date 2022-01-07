City of London Group (LON:CIN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $68.56

City of London Group plc (LON:CIN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 68.56 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 52.32 ($0.71). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 54 ($0.73), with a volume of 3,109 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 57.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 68.56. The company has a market capitalization of £57.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.45.

About City of London Group (LON:CIN)

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

