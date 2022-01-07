ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BANC. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,323,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Banc of California by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after buying an additional 326,857 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,280,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,454,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after buying an additional 128,939 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BANC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

BANC opened at $21.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

