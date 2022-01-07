ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 206.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 1,007.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,547,000 after buying an additional 3,861,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 2,249.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after buying an additional 1,770,888 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth about $27,547,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 83.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after buying an additional 1,281,893 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $248,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased 30,300 shares of company stock worth $299,793 over the last ninety days. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.62. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

