ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,117 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 100.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

