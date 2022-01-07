ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Xencor by 39.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 43.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Xencor by 2.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Xencor by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Xencor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -394.70 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $134,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

