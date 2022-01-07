ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $205,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $166,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.07.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 1.79. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Read More: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.