ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,731 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 38.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 26.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 88.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

DDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $126,054.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $87,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,726 shares of company stock valued at $561,472 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.14.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.