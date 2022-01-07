ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 458 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth about $81,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth about $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

EGLE stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $609.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 122.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGLE shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.