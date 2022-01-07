Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Short Interest Down 66.2% in December

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,700 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the November 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 201,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut Clearway Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of CWEN.A stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $31.27. 100,708 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

