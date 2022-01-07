Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) to report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.67). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Clene.
Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million.
In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clene by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Clene by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CLNN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.10. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.
About Clene
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.
