Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) Short Interest Update

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the November 30th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CLIM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,988. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $484,000. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 25.0% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 206,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 41,327 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,377,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 600.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

