Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBGPY shares. Investec upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Shares of CBGPY stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $34.16 and a 1 year high of $53.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.33.

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.