Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $5,739,300.60 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $5,739,300.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, December 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $7,564,394.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total value of $7,632,494.50.

On Friday, November 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $11,259,631.90.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total transaction of $11,089,904.50.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $9,100,322.20.

On Monday, October 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $9,205,092.20.

NET stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.00. 5,994,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,166,055. The firm has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.85 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day moving average is $140.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,685,000 after buying an additional 51,768 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,042,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

