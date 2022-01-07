Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $226.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.73.

NET stock opened at $104.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.52 and a 200 day moving average of $140.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of -148.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total transaction of $4,935,173.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $2,287,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 731,240 shares of company stock valued at $123,250,196 in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

