CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.11

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 306632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.15.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$245.36 million and a PE ratio of -9.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.61.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.16 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CloudMD Software & Services news, Director Essam Hamza bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,819,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,214,230.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

