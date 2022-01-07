CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $231.43

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.43 ($3.12) and traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.83). CLS shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.88), with a volume of 244,723 shares changing hands.

CLI has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.91) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.71) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.71) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of £877.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 214.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 231.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48.

In other CLS news, insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 49,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.79) per share, with a total value of £103,088.07 ($138,913.99). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 49,940 shares of company stock worth $10,338,887.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

