CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.33.

CMS stock opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average of $61.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,997,000 after acquiring an additional 772,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,942,000 after purchasing an additional 254,405 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in CMS Energy by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,332,000 after buying an additional 3,272,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,242,000 after buying an additional 33,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

