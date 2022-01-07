CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNHI. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.35 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.42.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,288,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,548,000 after buying an additional 943,129 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,194,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,274,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,810,000 after buying an additional 30,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

