Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.67 and last traded at $53.67. 861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 20,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $636.64 million, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 144.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the third quarter worth $83,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.