CoinFi Price Down 24.9% This Week (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, CoinFi has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $700,795.88 and approximately $3,465.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinFi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00060336 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.