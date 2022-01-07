Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.77% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.
Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.15.
In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $336,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,758 shares of company stock worth $8,263,070. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Colfax by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Colfax by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 881,891 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colfax by 5,071.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 253,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 248,512 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.