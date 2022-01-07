Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $336,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,758 shares of company stock worth $8,263,070. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Colfax by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 223,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Colfax by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 881,891 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colfax by 5,071.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 253,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 248,512 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.