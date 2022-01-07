Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 49,770 shares.The stock last traded at $142.31 and had previously closed at $142.32.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.35 and a 200 day moving average of $133.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.59.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is -3.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

