Colliers Securities Comments on Senseonics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Senseonics in a report released on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Senseonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

Senseonics stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.44.

In other Senseonics news, COO Mukul Jain sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony R. Raab sold 136,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $345,441.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,536 shares of company stock worth $793,134. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,367,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Senseonics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Senseonics by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.