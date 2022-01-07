Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,617 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 141,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,008,975. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $230.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average is $55.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

