Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Shares of FIX traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $95.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.85. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $1,915,373.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $7,596,391.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,155 shares of company stock worth $13,759,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,693,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,979,000 after buying an additional 63,150 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,387,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,926,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,043,000 after buying an additional 47,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 647,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,981,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 18.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,552,000 after buying an additional 93,697 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

