Commerce Bank Has $47.26 Million Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,249 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $47,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 60,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,963 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.59.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.