Commerce Bank Has $70.52 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.09% of Truist Financial worth $70,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.37.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

