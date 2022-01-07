Commerce Bank Purchases 858 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Commerce Bank raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 237,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $58,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDX stock opened at $249.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.63.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

