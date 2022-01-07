Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $974,000 Holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period.

Shares of PYZ opened at $94.29 on Friday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average is $89.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.131 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

