Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $656,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 179,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 108,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000.

BLE opened at $14.81 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $16.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

