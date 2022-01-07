Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 337 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,598 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 88,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,801,000 after acquiring an additional 172,562 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in First Republic Bank by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,340,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,834,000 after acquiring an additional 297,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.83.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $202.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $143.60 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

