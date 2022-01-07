Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 918 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XHS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 91,445 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 39,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $694,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $667,000.

XHS stock opened at $99.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a twelve month low of $96.10 and a twelve month high of $116.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.92.

